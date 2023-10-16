Russians shelled Borova and Hlushkivka villages. PHOTOS
Over the past day, the occupants shelled Borova and Hlushkivka villages and attacked Cherneshchyna village with a guided missile.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.
On 15 October, at around 23:00, the Russian military shelled the village of Borova, Izium district. An educational institution was almost completely destroyed and a fire broke out.
Also yesterday at around 21:00 the enemy attacked Cherneshchyna village in Izium district with a guided missile: private households were damaged.
In the village of Hlushkivka, Kupiansk district, a residential building and a garage were damaged as a result of shelling by the occupation forces.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password