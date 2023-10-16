ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6594 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
1 795 0

Russians shelled Borova and Hlushkivka villages. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the occupants shelled Borova and Hlushkivka villages and attacked Cherneshchyna village with a guided missile.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

On 15 October, at around 23:00, the Russian military shelled the village of Borova, Izium district. An educational institution was almost completely destroyed and a fire broke out.

Also yesterday at around 21:00 the enemy attacked Cherneshchyna village in Izium district with a guided missile: private households were damaged.

In the village of Hlushkivka, Kupiansk district, a residential building and a garage were damaged as a result of shelling by the occupation forces.

Read also on Censor.NET: Rashists shelled 4 districts of Kharkiv region, wounded a woman, damaged houses

Russians shelled Borova and Hlushkivka villages 01
Russians shelled Borova and Hlushkivka villages 02
Russians shelled Borova and Hlushkivka villages 03
Russians shelled Borova and Hlushkivka villages 04

shoot out (13236) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 