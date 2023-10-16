Russians shelled Borova and Hlushkivka villages. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the occupants shelled Borova and Hlushkivka villages and attacked Cherneshchyna village with a guided missile.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

On 15 October, at around 23:00, the Russian military shelled the village of Borova, Izium district. An educational institution was almost completely destroyed and a fire broke out.

Also yesterday at around 21:00 the enemy attacked Cherneshchyna village in Izium district with a guided missile: private households were damaged.

In the village of Hlushkivka, Kupiansk district, a residential building and a garage were damaged as a result of shelling by the occupation forces.

