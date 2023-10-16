OSCE head Osmani arrived to Kyiv. PHOTO

On 16 October, North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Bujar Osmani, arrived in Kyiv for a visit.

He wrote about this on his Twitter account, Censor.NET reports.

"I witnessed the impact on children's education in a school in Kyiv that was shelled by Russia. This is a stark reminder of the urgent need for peace. Every child deserves safety, education and a bright future," he said in a statement.

According to the OSCE website, Osmani "will meet with high-ranking officials, parliamentarians, civil society representatives and staff of the OSCE's extra-budgetary programme in support of Ukraine.

