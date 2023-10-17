Consequences of shelling in Kherson: 4 people were injured. PHOTOS

Four men were injured as a result of shelling of Kherson by Russian troops.

This was announced by the head of the CMA, Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"After 11:00 a.m., the army of the Russian Federation struck the Dnipro and Suvorovsky districts of Kherson! According to detailed information, four men were wounded of varying degrees of severity. Two of them are employees of a security company. All the injured were provided with medical assistance.

Another person, according to witnesses, had an acute reaction to stress. She refused hospitalization," the message reads.

