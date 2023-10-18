ENG
Satellite images of airfield in occupied Berdiansk after strike of Armed Forces of Ukraine. PHOTO

There have appeared satellite images of the airfield in occupied Berdiansk, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces missile attack was reported earlier.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

Satellite images of airfield in occupied Berdiansk after strike of Armed Forces of Ukraine 01

Planet Labs` imagery from 18 October shows the damaged sites. The satellite photo shows a part of the airport's runway, where helicopters used to be located.

Satellite images of airfield in occupied Berdiansk after strike of Armed Forces of Ukraine 02

It should be noted that the SOF (Special Operations Forces) reported on the operation in occupied Berdiansk and Luhansk and announced "significant losses" on the Russian side on 17 October. The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported an attack on helicopters and equipment of the Russian army at two occupied airfields.

