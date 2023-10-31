Occupiers hit Kherson: They hit car, man died. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces shelled Kherson, killing a man.

This was announced by the head of the MBA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"A car was hit in the suburbs. It caught fire. After the fire was extinguished, the body of the deceased was found in the cabin," the statement said.

The information is currently being updated.

Later, the Prosecutor General's Office made public the consequences of the hostile shelling.

"A car came under enemy attack on the road towards Naddnipryanske village. According to preliminary data, the driver was killed," the statement said.

