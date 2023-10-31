ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
In Zaporizhzhia, monument to Pushkin finally dismantled. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On 31 October, the dismantling of the remains of the bust of Russian writer Alexander Pushkin was completed in Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Sputnik.

"According to the decision of the Executive Committee No. 593 of 26 October 2023, the City Council granted permission to the Oleksandrivskyi district to dismantle the monument to Alexander Pushkin"

In his commentary, Zaporizhzhia historian Valerii Stoichev noted that this monument was removed from the square as part of the decolonisation process.

The monument to Alexander Pushkin was erected in Zaporizhzhia in the late 90s of the last century "to commemorate the great poet's visit to Zaporizhzhia in May 1820".

