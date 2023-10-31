Ruscists shelled Kupiansk district, house burned and high-rise building was damaged. PHOTOS
On 31 October, around 01:40 a.m., the occupants shelled Kucherivka village of Kupiansk district with MLRS. A residential building caught fire.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.
Russian servicemen also launched a FAB-250 strike on the village of Kurylivka, Kupiansk district. An apartment building, private households and outbuildings were damaged.
Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations were launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password