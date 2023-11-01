Russians strike kindergarten in Kherson region with bombs. PHOTO

Russian occupation forces dropped two bombs on a kindergarten in Beryslav district of Kherson region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian army has destroyed another educational institution in the Kherson region. This is what a kindergarten in one of the settlements of Beryslav district looks like today," the statement said.

Today, the Russians dropped two bombs on the institution.

