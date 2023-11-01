ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7454 visitors online
News Photo War
3 503 9

Russians strike kindergarten in Kherson region with bombs. PHOTO

Russian occupation forces dropped two bombs on a kindergarten in Beryslav district of Kherson region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian army has destroyed another educational institution in the Kherson region. This is what a kindergarten in one of the settlements of Beryslav district looks like today," the statement said.

Russians strike kindergarten in Kherson region with bombs 01

Today, the Russians dropped two bombs on the institution.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone whose ammunition did not detonate when it fell exploded while occupier was looking at it. VIDEO

Author: 

kindergarten (34) shoot out (13593) Khersonska region (2140)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 