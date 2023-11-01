ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7454 visitors online
News Photo
15 841 67

"Servant of People" Radutskyi made Israeli passport, - Yermak’s ex-adviser. PHOTO

People’s Deputy from the Servant of the People political party Mykhailo Radutskyi has a passport of an Israeli citizen.

Oleksii Arestovych, ex-adviser of the head of the Office of the President, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Photo 1. Mykhailo Radutskyi, a well-known defender of Ukrainian values, passionately rushed to defend Ukraine from the Moscow spy Arestovych.

Servant of People Radutskyi made Israeli passport, - Yermak’s ex-adviser 01

Photo 2. The Israeli passport of the well-known defender of Ukrainian values Mykhailo Radutskyi," Yermak's ex-adviser wrote.

Servant of People Radutskyi made Israeli passport, - Yermak’s ex-adviser 02

Read more: Arestovych said that President Zelensky and his team harm Ukraine

Servant of People Radutskyi made Israeli passport, - Yermak’s ex-adviser 03

Author: 

dual citizenship (22) Servant of People party (130) Mykhailo Radytskyi (10) Oleksii Arestovych (29)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 