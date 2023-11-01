"Servant of People" Radutskyi made Israeli passport, - Yermak’s ex-adviser. PHOTO

People’s Deputy from the Servant of the People political party Mykhailo Radutskyi has a passport of an Israeli citizen.

Oleksii Arestovych, ex-adviser of the head of the Office of the President, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Photo 1. Mykhailo Radutskyi, a well-known defender of Ukrainian values, passionately rushed to defend Ukraine from the Moscow spy Arestovych.

Photo 2. The Israeli passport of the well-known defender of Ukrainian values Mykhailo Radutskyi," Yermak's ex-adviser wrote.

