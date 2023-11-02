Switzerland will hand over five fire engines to Ukraine. PHOTO

Switzerland will hand over five fire engines to Ukrainian rescuers, and before that, it will teach them how to use them.

This was reported by the Embassy of Switzerland in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"This is one of five fire trucks that Switzerland will hand over to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine by the end of the month," the embassy said, publishing the corresponding photo.

They also noted that Swiss experts will come to Ukraine to conduct training for Ukrainian colleagues on the operation of cars.

Read more: Germany handed over another package of military aid to Ukraine: armored personnel carriers, drones and radars for IRIS-T air defense system

"After that, the vehicles will be distributed among fire stations where there is a shortage of specialized equipment or which face a high load," the embassy added.



