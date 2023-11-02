Police and SSU blocked activities of AllatRa pseudo-religious sect, to which Bakanov and Vereshchuk belonged. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The pseudo-religious organisation promoted the ideas of creating a "union of Slavic peoples", "peace at any cost" and other pro-Kremlin narratives.

"As a result of a multi-stage special operation in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine, subversive activities of more than 20 cells of this group, which acted in favour of the Russian special services, were blocked.

Under the guise of 'missionary work', members of the religious sect justified Russia's armed aggression and publicly promoted the Kremlin's idea of creating a 'union of Slavic peoples' under the leadership of Moscow," the statement said.

The sect had its own "representative offices" in each regional centre. On the ground, representatives of AllatRa massively encouraged local residents to join the sect and spread the Kremlin's ideas.

"To find like-minded people and spread pro-Russian views, the defendants created their own YouTube channel, which has almost half a million users.

The AllatRa organisers also launched a network of their own media and online resources, telegram channels and pages on the TikTok social network. They published propaganda "posts" and videos there, promoting pro-Kremlin narratives through the ideas of the so-called "creative society", the SSU press centre said.

The group's leaders discussed the need to launch missile attacks on civilians and targets in the west of the country to break the resistance of Ukrainians in the war. During the searches, they found propaganda literature, occult symbols, portraits of Putin, Russian currency, and weapons.

The leader of the organisation was served a notice of suspicion under four articles of the CCU. The other five organisers were served notices of suspicion under similar articles.

In October, MP Inna Sovsun posted on her Facebook page that she had sent an appeal to the SBU, the National Security and Defence Council and the Ministry of Justice regarding AllatRa.

"According to the investigative journalists, this group includes Iryna Vereshchuk, Ivan Bakanov and his protégé Oleg Kulinich from the Crimean SSU, who is accused of treason, the former deputy head of the CSO of the "A" department of the SSU Mykhailo Kukharenko, the mayor of Cherkas Anatolii Bondarenko, Nadia Savchenko ", her post read.

The MP also noted that the mayor of Korosten Volodymyr Moskalenko, unchanged since 1998, adopted the "AllatRa Global Partnership Agreement" in the city's charter and even installed a monument in the form of its symbol in the central square of Korosten. However, the symbol did not last long. And Vitalii Lastnyi, the head of the Kirovohrad Regional State Administration, heads the organization in Kropyvnytskyi and during the Revolution of Dignity was one of the organizers of the local anti-Maidan.

In addition, according to Inna Sovsun, AllatRa activist Khrystyna Berestetska was recently detained by the police for collecting information about the location of the Armed Forces and critical infrastructure in Kyiv and passing it on to the Russians.


















