FSS agent was exposed in Zaporizhzhia, who joined RMA and leaked information about movement of AFU and equipment, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The SSU detained an FSS informer in Zaporizzhya. To carry out hostile tasks, the suspect joined the regional military administration in October this year. While holding the position of chief specialist of the cyber security department of the Regional Military Administration, he tried to covertly obtain classified information about the deployment of the Armed Forces and defense procurement in the region.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russian mole tried to use its access to the servers of the state agency to obtain secret information.

However, the SSU officers were proactive - they detained the offender promptly and thus prevented the transfer of intelligence to the aggressor.

"According to the investigation, the enemy informant was a resident of Zaporizhzhia, a radio engineer by training. Before joining the regional military administration, he worked at a local enterprise that maintains military equipment for the Defence Forces," the statement said.

See more: Police and SSU blocked activities of AllatRa pseudo-religious sect, to which Bakanov and Vereshchuk belonged. VIDEO&PHOTOS

It has been established that in September this year, he offered the occupiers his "assistance" in the war against Ukraine on his own initiative. He wrote about this in one of the Russian chatbots created to collect information on the movement of Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the frontline regions.

Later, an FSS officer remotely contacted him and engaged him in cooperation. On the instructions of the Russian secret service, the offender secretly filmed the plant's production facilities and military equipment on his phone.

He also tried to identify repair bases and other logistics centers of Ukrainian defenders in the regional center. To communicate with the occupiers, their accomplices used anonymous chats in a messenger.

See more: FSB agent who collected intelligence on new units of Defense Forces sentenced to 15 years behind bars - SSU. PHOTOS

During the searches, a mobile phone with evidence of subversive activities in favor of Russia was seized from the detainee.

The SSU investigators have served him a notice of suspicion. The offender is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.







