Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 313,470 people (+920 per day), 5,362 tanks, 7,589 artillery systems, 10,086 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 313,470 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.11.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 313470 (+920) people,

tanks - 5362 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 10086 (+7) units,

artillery systems - 7,589 (+20) units,

MLRS - 882 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 580 (+0) units,

aircraft - 322 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 5649 (+15),

cruise missiles - 1561 (+0),

ships/boats - 22 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 9973 (+24) units,

special equipment - 1081 (+2).

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

