Ukraine is testing compact electronic intelligence system, - Fedorov. PHOTO

Ukraine, together with Brave1, is testing a compact radio electronic intelligence system ETER.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"ETER is a complex of rangefinders that detects hostile signals from radio stations, drones and electronic warfare. This helps the military to perform combat missions more effectively, launch drones and defeat enemy positions.



For example, before launching a drone, fighters check for the presence of an enemy electronic warfare signal, and then form a safe route for the "bird"," the message says.

Read more: Operators of "Army of Drones" destroyed 206 occupiers and 220 units of enemy equipment during week, - Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS

As Fedorov noted, the complex itself is mobile and modular, which makes it possible to quickly replace damaged components. Now the development on the front is used by separate units of the Defense Forces.



"ETER is just one of the unique technologies that Ukrainians have created to more effectively counter the enemy and preserve human lives," Fedorov added.

Read more: Ukrainian electronic warfare system Piranha AVD 360 has successfully passed field tests and is ready for mass production, - Fedorov