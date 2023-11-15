Associate professor of university who worked for GRU of Russian Federation and corrected missile strikes on Kharkov was detained - SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU exposed another agent of the General Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces in Kharkiv. He was adjusting enemy missile and artillery strikes on the military and critical infrastructure of the regional center. The offender was a 49-year-old associate professor at one of Kharkiv’s universities, who was remotely recruited by Russian military intelligence after the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

Among the main tasks of the enemy, agent was to record the consequences of missile and artillery strikes on one of the defense enterprises in the Kharkiv region, which was repeatedly shelled by the Russian occupation forces.

The offender also monitored the routes of movement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units and the locations of logistics warehouses, including those with ammunition and ammunition for Ukrainian soldiers.

Another of his tasks was to monitor the activities of foreign volunteer organizations in Kharkiv.

SSU officers exposed an agent of Russian military intelligence and detained him in his apartment in the regional center.

"According to the investigation, he transmitted intelligence to the Russian game via messenger in the form of text messages and marks on electronic maps.

During the searches of the detainee's apartment, SSU officers seized a mobile phone and computer equipment with evidence of cooperation with the aggressor," the SSU said.

Based on the collected materials, the SSU investigators served the Russian agent a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

He is currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing. The offender faces life imprisonment.









