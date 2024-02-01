Crash site of Russian Il-76 in Belgorod region of Russian Federation. PHOTOS

The media published the first satellite photos from the crash site of the Russian IL-76 in the Belgorod region of Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant photos were published by Schemes.

"Planet Labs satellite imagery from 31 January shows the crash site of a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft. The trail left by the aircraft during the crash extends for about 500 meters. The plane crashed on 24 January this year near the village of Yablonovo in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation," the journalists write.





IL-76 crash in the Belgorod region of Russia

On 24 January, an Il-76 aircraft used to transport equipment and troops crashed in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Russian media reported that the plane was carrying mostly Ukrainian prisoners of war, all of whom were killed.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed that a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine was to take place on 24 January. Later, DIU representative Andrii Yusov clarified that this exchange was to be the largest since the full-scale Russian invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine would insist on an international investigation into the situation with the plane and the exchange of prisoners.

The SBU opened proceedings over the crash of an IL-76 in the Belgorod region.

Neither the UN nor the US can establish whether there were any Ukrainian prisoners of war on board.

