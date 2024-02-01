Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region. PHOTOS

Russian invaders shelled the right bank of the Kherson region more than 40 times in the past day. Kherson, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Veletenske, Molodizhne, Sofiivka, Mykilske, Beryslav, Shlyakhove, Mylove, Tiahynka, Novoberyslav, Respublikanets, Novotiahynka, Kachkarivka, and Sablukivka suffered from enemy combined attacks.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the police of the Kherson region.

The enemy struck Novoberyslav with guided bombs, powerful explosions once again damaged the house of culture. Beryslav and Shliakhove suffered from air raids, a bank branch and a school were damaged there. A kindergarten building was damaged as a result of a missile attack on Tiahynka.

The occupiers dropped guided bombs on Mylove. As a result of the explosions, the school was damaged, 3 houses were destroyed and 4 houses were damaged, and a 67-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman were injured.

In Beryslav, the Russian military attacked a couple riding a moped from a drone. The occupiers dropped 2 explosive devices on people. As a result of the explosions, a 65-year-old man and his 62-year-old wife received mine-explosive injuries and gunshot wounds to their limbs.

From a tank, the Russian military hit Tiahynka, a 57-year-old man was wounded in one of the damaged houses.

The enemy used various types of weapons in Kherson, causing significant damage to infrastructure facilities. In the city, the administrative building of the plant, power lines, gas pipes, a dormitory, cars, high-rise buildings and private houses in the center and Dnipro district were damaged. After a series of powerful explosions, problems with power supply began in some areas.

A 62-year-old man was wounded by enemy shelling in Korabelny district, and warehouses and the administrative building of an agricultural enterprise were damaged.




















