ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13755 visitors online
News Photo
2 223 3

Consequences of missile attack on Kharkiv: three people were injured. PHOTOS

On 7 February, around 6:00, the enemy launched rocket attacks on the Sloboda district of Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

It is noted that the Russians hit civilian buildings and premises with five S-300 missiles.

"A 52-year-old woman and two men aged 59 and 64 were injured. All three people are employees of the enterprises. The victims were treated on the spot," the statement said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Explosions occurred in Kharkiv, non-residential infrastructure was hit (updated)

Наслідки обстрілу Харкова
Наслідки обстрілу Харкова
Наслідки обстрілу Харкова
Наслідки обстрілу Харкова
Наслідки обстрілу Харкова

Author: 

shoot out (13086) Kharkiv (1281)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 