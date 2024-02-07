Consequences of missile attack on Kharkiv: three people were injured. PHOTOS

On 7 February, around 6:00, the enemy launched rocket attacks on the Sloboda district of Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

It is noted that the Russians hit civilian buildings and premises with five S-300 missiles.

"A 52-year-old woman and two men aged 59 and 64 were injured. All three people are employees of the enterprises. The victims were treated on the spot," the statement said.

