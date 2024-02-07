ENG
20-year-old marine Andrii Cherhykalo was killed defending Ukraine. PHOTO

A 20-year-old soldier of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade, Andrii Cherhykalo, died defending Ukraine.

This was reported by Olena Tkachenko on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"This is the grandson of our concierge Halyna. Andrii Viktorovych Cherhykalo. He was killed in action on 30 January near Kherson by an enemy drone. On 28 February, the boy would have turned 21," the post reads.

Andrii served as a marine in the 35th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi.

Until the 9th grade, he studied at Yahotyn General Secondary School No. 3. After that, he went to study at Yahotyn Vocational School 11 to become a tractor driver. In September 2021, he signed a contract and went to serve in the above-mentioned unit.

