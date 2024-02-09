US Congressional bipartisan delegation arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO

A bipartisan delegation of the US Congress, led by the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, visited Ukraine.

This was reported by Ambassador Bridget Brink on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I am pleased to welcome to Kyiv a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress led by Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner and including French Hill, Jason Crowe, Abigail Spanberger, and Zach Nunn," the statement said.

