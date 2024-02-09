ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8636 visitors online
News Photo
10 577 40

US Congressional bipartisan delegation arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO

A bipartisan delegation of the US Congress, led by the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, visited Ukraine.

This was reported by Ambassador Bridget Brink on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I am pleased to welcome to Kyiv a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress led by Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner and including French Hill, Jason Crowe, Abigail Spanberger, and Zach Nunn," the statement said.

See more: IAEA Director General Grossi arrives in Kyiv on visit. PHOTOS

Делегація Конгресу США у Києві
Делегація Конгресу США у Києві

Author: 

visit (471) US Congress (358) USA (5390) Brink (105)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 