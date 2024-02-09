SSU identifies five more ruscists who tortured civilians during occupation of Sumy region. PHOTO

The Security Service identified five more Russian invaders who tortured civilians during the occupation of the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

These are the servicemen of the 423rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 4th Tank Division of the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces:

Senior Lieutenant Aleksei Ryzhkovich, commander of the 2nd Motorized Rifle Company of the 1st Motorized Rifle Battalion;

Lieutenant Maksim Volchek, commander of the 3rd Motorized Rifle Company of the 1st Motorized Rifle Battalion;

Sergeant Rustam Irzaev, a squad leader of the 1st Motorized Rifle Battalion;

Private Petr Iliushyn - deputy commander of a combat vehicle, gunner-operator of the 1st Motorized Rifle Battalion;

Private Vadim Mitin, a tank commander in a tank battalion.

In February-March 2022, the above-mentioned occupants took part in the seizure of the Okhtyrka district of Sumy region, in particular the town of Trostianets.

"During the occupation of the settlement, all five defendants were members of Russian 'punitive units' that abducted and tortured local residents. The Ruscists took the victims to a torture chamber set up in the basement of a local elevator that was seized at the time. In the torture chambers, people were tortured - they were beaten tied up and then thrown barely conscious on the cold floor and kept without food and water for a long time.

Volchek was particularly cruel. While beating the victims, he imitated their execution. For this, the Russian command awarded him the 'Suvorov Medal', which he received after the invaders retreated from the Sumy region," the statement said.

It is also documented that Irzayev beat a bound man, who was abducted in the middle of the street, with a stick and promised to "break all his bones". In this way, the invaders tried to persuade the victims to cooperate with the aggressor. But the occupiers failed.

Currently, five ruscists have been served with notices of suspicion in absentia under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

