Consequences of occupants’ shelling of market in Vovchansk. PHOTOS

On the morning of 13 January, the enemy shelled a local market in Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a telegram from the Kharkiv regional police.

As noted, during the Russian shelling of the city of Vovchansk, one woman was killed and another was injured.

"In the morning of 13 January, the enemy shelled a local market in Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district. Police officers who were on daily duty as part of the Patrol Police Response Team were not far from the place of hit. They promptly arrived at the scene and took the 50-year-old wounded woman to a medical facility. The woman underwent an emergency operation," the statement said.

See more: During shelling of Kherson, occupiers hit territories of health care facilities and transport stop. PHOTOS

It is noted that officers of the Police Division No. 1 of the Chuhuiv District Branch of the Main Department of National Police in the Kharkiv region, forensic experts and explosives experts went to the address. The police recorded the fact of armed aggression and collected material evidence.







Read more: DTEK: Important and valuable equipment was damaged as result of night attack on TPPs, and recovery time may be significant







See more: Occupants strike Nikopol district with 18 kamikaze drones and attack with artillery three times: woman wounded, agricultural company damaged. PHOTOS



