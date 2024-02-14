Occupants strike again at Selydove: hospital is destroyed. PHOTO

On the night of 14 February, Russians shelled Selydove in Donetsk region. One person was wounded, and about 100 hospital patients were evacuated to other towns.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Around one in the morning, the city came under another shelling, damaging one of the hospital buildings.

"Three people, including a child, are probably under the rubble. The authorities are transporting about 100 patients from the Selydivsk hospital to hospitals in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad," the statement said.

Rescuers, police and local authorities are working at the scene: they are conducting search operations, extinguishing the fire over an area of 60 m², and evacuating patients from the damaged premises.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Ruscists shelled 3 districts of region, 3 people were killed, 14 were wounded. PHOTOS





