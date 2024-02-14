Occupants attacked 17 settlements in Zaporizhzhia yesterday, 1 man died in Mala Tokmachka. PHOTO

Over the past day, the enemy delivered 182 attacks on 17 localities in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military District Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"Ruscists fired 5 aerial shells at Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka and Robotino, carried out 7 MLRS attacks on Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotino, and 48 UAV attacks on Malynivka, Charivne, Lobkove and Novodanilivka.



122 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Levadne, Bilohirya, Pyatykhatky, Kamianske, Stepnohirsk and other frontline towns and villages," the statement said.

Read more: Strike on Selydove: three people are killed, including child

A 67-year-old resident of Mala Tokmachka died as a result of an artillery strike by Russian servicemen on a residential building.



