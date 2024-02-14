Umerov on today’s Ramstein 19th meeting: Expect good news. PHOTO

Today, 14 February, the 19th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defence is taking place online.

This was reported on Facebook by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET reports.

"We are starting the 19th meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine - this time it is taking place online. I will introduce Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi to our partners - this is his first meeting in the Ramstein format as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he said.

According to Umerov, he, along with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Budanov, are determined to work effectively.

Read more: Russian offensive will be exhausted around beginning of spring, - Budanov

"We will focus on increasing defence production, drones and technologies, as well as preparing for both long-term challenges and addressing immediate needs. Expect good news," Umerov concludes.