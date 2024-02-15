Ruscists hit Kherson with artillery: 70-year-old woman is killed. PHOTO

A 70-year-old woman died as a result of artillery shelling in Kherson.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, at around 11:30 a.m., the Russians attacked Kherson with artillery.

The shell explosion killed a 70-year-old woman who was in the street at the time.

