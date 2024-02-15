Ruscists hit Kherson with artillery: 70-year-old woman is killed. PHOTO
A 70-year-old woman died as a result of artillery shelling in Kherson.
This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, at around 11:30 a.m., the Russians attacked Kherson with artillery.
The shell explosion killed a 70-year-old woman who was in the street at the time.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password