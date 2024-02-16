Ukraine returns bodies of 58 fallen soldiers. PHOTOS
After identification, the bodies of the fallen defenders will be handed over to their families for a decent burial.
This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Censor.NET reports.
"Another repatriation event took place, as a result of which 58 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine," the statement said.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces will ensure the transport of repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions for transfer to law enforcement officials and forensic experts to identify the victims.
"After identification, the bodies of our defenders will be handed over to their families for a decent burial," the headquarters added.
