24-year-old reconnoiterer from Dnipro, Ivan Kiiko, was killed while performing combat missions. PHOTO

On 6 February 2024, Ivan Kiiko (12.01.2000 - 06.02.2024), a reconnoiterer from Dnipro, was killed while performing combat missions.

"It is with pain that we share the news of the death of a reconnoiterer member who grew up in Plast Dnipro, Senior Reconnoiterer Ivan Kiiko (12.01.2000 - 06.02.2024).

Ivan joined Plast at the age of 16, in the Forest Cats group (led by Mykyta Podhornov) of the 95th kurin (unit of Zaporozhian Cossack troop - ed. note).

In 2017, at a three-day camp on the mounds, he met the military, who were conducting training with weapons. Since then, he decided to become a soldier. At the age of 18, he joined the army and signed a contract after his military service.

He was the cornet of the 95th kurin named after Dmytro Yavornytskyi and the first cornet of the large Cossack village ensign in Dnipro.

He was a God-given photographer - few people manage to convey the beauty of their native nature so gently and tenderly, and Ivan had a talent and a sincere, loving view of the world around him. He loved his Taromske and repeatedly took our youth and young people on trips to the picturesque surroundings. He took part in almost all camps, trainings, trips and events organized by the village.

The last time I met with the boys was in 2023 when I was on holiday after studies.

He died on 6 February 2024 while performing combat missions.

On behalf of the Dnipro Plast members, we express our sincere condolences to the family, friends, comrades, youth kurin No. 95 and Ivan's Plast tutor.

Thank you for the rank.

Friend, sleep well, don't worry..." - the message reads.



