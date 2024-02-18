Occupiers launch missile attack on Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

On the night of 18 February, the military of the aggressor state launched a missile attack on the town of Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region. Non-residential buildings and cars were damaged. Windows were smashed in nearby residential buildings. The type of missile was preliminarily identified as an S-300.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, on the evening of 17 February, the occupiers also launched about 40 attacks from Uragan multiple rocket launchers at Svitlychne village of Zolochivska ATC, Bohodukhiv district. Five private houses and two two-storey apartment buildings, cars, and the building of the Starostyn district were damaged.

Prosecutors together with police investigators collected evidence and recorded the consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Under the procedural supervision of the Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations were initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).