Shelling of Kupiansk: death toll rises to two. PHOTOS

Rescuers removed the body of a man from the rubble of a residential building in Kupiansk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region.

"Rescuers rescued four people from the rubble. They were injured and are currently in medical institutions. We also managed to unblock the bodies of two victims from the rubble: a woman and body fragments (previously a man)," the statement said.

On 17 February, at around 13:30, Russian enemy aircraft dropped guided aerial bombs on residential areas of Kupiansk. As a result of the shelling, 3 two-storey residential buildings were destroyed. At least 10 private houses were damaged. The explosions also caused 2 fires, which were extinguished by the State Emergency Service.

Enemy massively shelled Lyptsi in Kharkiv region: library, village council, warehouse damaged.

