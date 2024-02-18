Rescuers recover body of security guard from rubble in Sloviansk. PHOTOS
On 17 February 2024, at 19:40, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the centre of Sloviansk.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sloviansk RMA Vadym Lyakh.
It is noted that the enemy hit the building of Sloviansk school No. 18, which housed a social canteen, a steadfastness point, and one of the humanitarian aid distribution points.
Rescuers have already completed the search operations.
"Under the rubble of the destroyed school, the body of a dead man, a guard at the school, was found. He was 65 years old. My sincere condolences to his family and friends," said Lyakh.
