Military Artem Karyakin sent resonant tweet to Ukraine’s partners: We only need artillery and aircraft. We do rest ourselves. PHOTO

Ukrainian soldier Artem Karyakin, call sign "Skhidnyi", who was born and lived and fought as a guerrilla in the Russian-occupied town of Kadiivka (formerly Stakhanov - Ed.), Luhansk region, since 2014

He posted the resonant tweet in X, Censor.NET reports.

In the photo, a soldier stands against the background of an English-language inscription on the wall of a building in Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region.

The inscription is apparently addressed to Ukraine's Western partners (the United States and other NATO countries) and translates as: "We are not asking for too much. We only need artillery shells and aircraft. We do everything else ourselves. The Armed Forces of Ukraine".



Skhidnyi's tweet has already been shared by many English-language accounts and has garnered more than 3K reactions.

Read more: Japan has provided $4.6bn to Ukraine since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion