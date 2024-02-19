Russians shelled Vovchansk with mortars: two people were wounded. PHOTO

Russian occupation forces shelled Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region with mortars. Two people were wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.

As a result of the shelling at 9:45 a.m., two men aged 36 and 37 were wounded. Both are security guards of the enterprise. The victims are currently hospitalised.

The shells hit the territory of a civilian enterprise, damaging buildings and a car.

According to preliminary reports, the Russians shelled the town with mortars.

