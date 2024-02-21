SSU exposed five more schemes for evaders in Poltava, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Dnipro, and Zakarpattia regions. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine blocked another 5 schemes to evade mobilisation and illegally travel abroad by men of military age.

This was reported by Censor.NET, according to the press center of the SSU.

It is noted that the organizers of the illegal schemes were exposed in different regions of Ukraine. They offered conscripts to avoid conscription based on forged documents or helped evaders cross the border outside checkpoints. The cost of such "services" was up to 10 thousand US dollars.

In the Poltava region, the head of a district military enlistment office was exposed as extorting money from business leaders, including local agricultural companies, and promising to reserve their subordinates from being drafted as critical infrastructure workers.

In Vinnytsia, two officials of the military medical commission were detained for selling fake certificates of "poor" health to their clients. The fake certificates were later used to "write off" from the military register and illegally leave Ukraine.

The SSU noted that the organizer of this criminal scheme, an official of a local medical diagnostic center, was detained at the end of August 2023.

In Dnipro, a lawyer was exposed for entering the personal data of evaders into the lists of charitable foundations for money. The information about the clients was then submitted to the Shlyakh system as drivers of international flights transporting humanitarian goods.

Three locals were detained in Zakarpattia for smuggling fugitives to a neighboring EU country.

"To bring potential recruits outside Ukraine, the defendants first drove them to the border river and then showed them the water 'route' to a foreign country. Wetsuits were included in the price of the 'services'," the SSU said.

In the Lviv region, two criminals were detained red-handed for offering potential recruits to travel abroad as drivers for a volunteer organization.

