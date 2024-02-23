Consequences of shelling in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the occupants launched 401 attacks on the settlements of Polohy and Vasylkivka districts of the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Zaporizhzhia region.

"The occupiers carried out 105 UAV attacks, 224 artillery and MLRS attacks on the settlements of Polohy and Vasylkivka districts. As a result of the act of armed aggression, civilian houses were damaged, and no civilians were injured," the statement said.

The enemy continues to attack the frontline settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region. On February 22, the occupiers hit Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Piatykhatky.

