Ukraine signs security agreement with Canada. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, who is on a visit to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the president's website.

"Thank you for being with us in Ukraine on this day. We are grateful for all your support over these two years - it is very important and very powerful," the Head of State said.

During the meeting, the leaders signed the Agreement on Security Cooperation between Ukraine and Canada.

Watch more: Ukraine and Italy sign security agreement. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the signing of the document, noting that it lays a solid foundation for a long-term and deepened partnership between the states.

"This is a powerful and timely decision that is an important contribution to strengthening our resilience," he said.

The agreement establishes a Canada-Ukraine Strategic Security Partnership that identifies areas for enhanced bilateral cooperation in a variety of areas, including defence, stability and resilience.

The document envisages Canada's allocation of more than CAD 3 billion in macro-financial and defence assistance to Ukraine in 2024.

In addition, the document reaffirms Canada's support for Ukraine's future membership in NATO, in particular by promoting Ukrainian reforms and interoperability of the Ukrainian Security and Defence Forces with the Alliance.

The agreement sets out a mechanism for a 24-hour emergency response in the event of repeated military aggression against Ukraine, and also provides for assistance to our country in strengthening its own capabilities to respond appropriately to a possible escalation of Russian aggression.

The document is valid for ten years from the date of its signing and provides for the possibility of revision by the partners in the event of Ukraine's accession to NATO before its expiry.

During the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Justin Trudeau also discussed the provision of new air defence systems, the production and transfer of armoured vehicles necessary for the protection of Ukrainian soldiers and their medical evacuation under the multi-year assistance programme.

The President expressed gratitude for Canada's contribution to the provision of the Ukrainian Defence Forces with drones, armoured vehicles, ammunition, and assistance in the development of infrastructure for the F-16.

The parties also discussed preparations for the July NATO summit in Washington, D.C., bilateral energy projects, including nuclear energy, as well as the participation of Canada and Canadian businesses in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

Canada's special role in the creation and coordination of the International Coalition of Countries for the Return of Ukrainian Children Illegally Removed by the Aggressor was noted.

The President noted the importance of today's decision to allocate funding for the completion of the Holodomor-Genocide Museum in Ukraine and thanked the Canadian government and the Ukrainian community for their support.

The full text of the Agreement on Security Cooperation between Ukraine and Canada is available on the President's website.