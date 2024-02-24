Ukraine and Italy sign security agreement. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni signed a security agreement between the two countries.

This was announced in a telegram by President Zelensky, Censor.NET reports.

"Our meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are always meaningful. An important result of today's meeting was the signing of a bilateral security agreement. This document lays a solid foundation for a long-term security partnership between Ukraine and Italy.

Today we also discussed further support for Ukraine in the context of Italy's presidency of the G7.

I am grateful to Italy for supporting Ukraine, in particular the defense and reconstruction of our country, and for continuing to provide military assistance to Ukraine until the end of 2024," Zelenskyy said.