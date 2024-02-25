Enemy dropped explosives from drone on enterprise in Nikopol. Man died, truck was gutted. PHOTO

Russian troops dropped explosives from a UAV on the territory of a company in Nikopol, Dnipro region. A man was killed.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"A man was killed in Nikopol... Russians dropped explosives from a UAV directly on the car with the man in it. The deceased was 57 years old. The attack took place on the territory of one of the enterprises. Buildings were damaged, trucks were smashed," the statement said.

