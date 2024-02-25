ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10574 visitors online
News Photo War
3 139 5

Enemy dropped explosives from drone on enterprise in Nikopol. Man died, truck was gutted. PHOTO

Russian troops dropped explosives from a UAV on the territory of a company in Nikopol, Dnipro region. A man was killed.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"A man was killed in Nikopol... Russians dropped explosives from a UAV directly on the car with the man in it. The deceased was 57 years old. The attack took place on the territory of one of the enterprises. Buildings were damaged, trucks were smashed," the statement said.

See more: During day, Nikopol and 4 communities in Dnipropetrovsk region suffered 19 attacks by kamikaze drones and artillery: houses, agricultural company, sports facility, gas pipeline and power line were damaged. PHOTOS

Нікополь

Author: 

shoot out (13226) Nikopol (700) drones (2367)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 