Funeral ceremony to Stepan Khmara was held on Maidan Nezalezhnosti. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, on 25 February, the funeral ceremony for the Hero of Ukraine, political prisoner, member of three convocations of the Verkhovna Rada, Stepan Khmara, was held.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

According to him, the farewell to Khmara took place on Independence Square. Then the funeral procession went to the funeral service at Askold's grave. The Hero of Ukraine will be buried at the Baikove cemetery.

Read more: Stepan Khmara died





































































































As reported, on 21 February, human rights activist, public figure, dissident, Hero of Ukraine, deputy of three convocations of the Verkhovna Rada and co-author of the Constitution of Ukraine Stepan Khmara died.

Video and photos: Oleh Bohachuk