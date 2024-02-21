Today, on 21 February, human rights activist, public figure, dissident, Hero of Ukraine, deputy of three convocations of the Verkhovna Rada and co-author of the Constitution of Ukraine Stepan Khmara died.

This was reported on Facebook by his wife Roksoliana Khmara, Censor.NET reports.

"I don't want to believe it. I don't want to write this. My dearest man in the world is dead. That's it. We all did everything we could and even more. We so wanted him to be with us when our Victory was announced! I wanted so much to see his happy face, his beautiful face! Because he was so beautiful even at the age of 86. His blue eyes were no longer so pure blue, but still bottomless. He loved Ukraine and Ukrainians so much. He tore his heart and soul for it. And Ukraine will rise from the ashes, it will rise again! I know..." she said.

Censor.NET expresses its condolences to the family and friends of Stepan Khmara.

