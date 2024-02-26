Consequences of missile strike on Dnipro. PHOTOS

On the evening of 25 February, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Dnipro.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"In the residential sector of the regional centre, 10 private houses and several cars were damaged.

The victims were men aged 41 and 49. And women - 20 and 60 years old. All are in hospital," the statement said.

