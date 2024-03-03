Day in Kharkiv region: enemy fired at educational institution in Vovchansk, volunteer was injured in Kupiansk. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the occupiers shelled more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv region with artillery and mortars, and carried out air strikes on Berestove and Kupiansk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

On the morning of 3 February, at 7:20 a.m., the enemy shelled Vovchansk, damaging the building of an educational institution.

On 2 February, several settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy fire. Around 20.50, the enemy fired mortars at the village of Oleksandrivka, Bohodukhiv district. Oleksandrivka village, Bohodukhiv district, damaging a private house.

In Vovchansk, the roof of a house was damaged by shelling.

On the morning of 2 February, Russians carried out an air strike on Kupiansk, injuring a 55-year-old volunteer and damaging a civilian car.

See more: Aftermath of Kupiansk strike with GABs: casualties, 12 buildings damaged, cafe and church destroyed. PHOTOS

"At 6:55 a.m. in Lyptsi village, Kharkiv district, four private households and a car were damaged as a result of hostile shelling. An infrastructure facility, a house of culture, and the building of the village council were also destroyed. No casualties were reported," added Synehubov.







