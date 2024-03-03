ENG
In morning, occupiers shelled Kherson, at least 5 direct hits on houses. PHOTOS

In the morning, the Russian army from the temporarily occupied left bank fired several times at the Korabelny district of Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Roman Mrochko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there were at least five direct hits to residential buildings.

Apartments, roofs, shops, etc. were damaged. There is no information about the injured.

Read more: Enemy covered residential quarters of Kherson with fire, houses were damaged

Наслідки обстрілу Херсону
