ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5278 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
755 0

Russians attacked Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones 11 times during day: woman wounded, houses, cars and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 3 March, the occupiers carried out 11 attacks on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region using artillery and kamikaze drones.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"Russians shelled the district centre. And also at Marhanets and Pokrovsk rural communities. There is a victim in the latter. It is a 51-year-old woman. She will be treated at home.

In total, the aggressor damaged 13 private houses and the same number of outbuildings. Two more were destroyed. He also damaged 4 cars: a passenger car and a truck. He also damaged a power line," the statement said.

As noted, it was quiet in the rest of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

See more: In morning, occupiers shelled Kherson, at least 5 direct hits on houses. PHOTOS

Наслідки обстрілу Дніпропетровщини
Наслідки обстрілу Дніпропетровщини

Read more: At night, enemy launched rocket attack on Dnipro, directed kamikaze drone at Nikopol

Наслідки обстрілу Дніпропетровщини
Наслідки обстрілу Дніпропетровщини

Наслідки обстрілу Дніпропетровщини

Author: 

shoot out (13236) Nikopol (700)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 