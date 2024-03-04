ENG
Occupants attacked 177 localities in Zaporizhzhia region yesterday. PHOTO

During the day, 6 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region came under hostile fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"The occupiers hit Robotyne with an aircraft shell, carried out 10 MLRS attacks on Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, and attacked Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne with 33 drones," the statement said.

133 artillery shells fell on the territory of Novodanilivka, Malynivka, Robotyne and other settlements on the frontline.

See more: Russians attacked Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones 11 times during day: woman wounded, houses, cars and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Обстріли Запорізької область
