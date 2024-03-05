Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 419,020 people (+1070 per day), 6657 tanks, 10,258 artillery systems, 12,688 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 419,020 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.03.24 are approximately:
- personnel - about 419020 (+1070) people,
- tanks - 6657 (+9) units,
- armoured combat vehicles - 12688 (+28) units,
- artillery systems - 10258 (+48) units,
- MLRS - 1007 (+3) units,
- air defence systems - 700 (+2) units,
- aircraft - 347 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 325 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 7863 (+18),
- cruise missiles - 1917 (+1),
- ships/boats - 25 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 13423 (+49) units,
- special equipment - 1630 (+9)
"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.
