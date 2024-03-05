ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11532 visitors online
News Photo
8 566 16

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 419,020 people (+1070 per day), 6657 tanks, 10,258 artillery systems, 12,688 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 419,020 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.03.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 419020 (+1070) people,
  • tanks - 6657 (+9) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles - 12688 (+28) units,
  • artillery systems - 10258 (+48) units,
  • MLRS - 1007 (+3) units,
  • air defence systems - 700 (+2) units,
  • aircraft - 347 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 325 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 7863 (+18),
  • cruise missiles - 1917 (+1),
  • ships/boats - 25 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 13423 (+49) units,
  • special equipment - 1630 (+9)
  • Втрати військ РФ

Watch more: Soldiers of 3rd SAB launch artillery strikes with cluster munitions at enemy near Avdiivka. VIDEO

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

Author: 

Russian Army (9110) liquidation (2403) elimination (5088) arms (859)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 