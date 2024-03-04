Soldiers of 3rd SAB launch artillery strikes with cluster munitions at enemy near Avdiivka. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade adjusted artillery fire from the sky and tightly covered the "landing", where they recorded the accumulation of occupants’ manpower.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports. The soldiers launched artillery strikes with cluster munitions at the forest strips occupied by the enemy near Avdiivka.
The attack was carried out by the soldiers of the 1st self-propelled artillery battalion "Team Shot".
