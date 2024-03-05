There’s fire in Osokorky Ecopark in Kyiv. PHOTOS

A grass covering and reeds caught fire in an open area near Lake Tiahle.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service and the Osokorky Ecopark's Facebook page.

"Near Lake Tiahle, a fire broke out in an open area in several places on dry grass and reeds. The area of the fire is about 3 hectares," the SES wrote.

They add that extinguishing the fire is significantly complicated by the lack of access routes for firefighting equipment and flooding of the area.

The park's press service claims that the fire was caused by arson.

"Someone has set fire to the area bordering the scandalous StolitsaGroup development!!! A few days ago, unknown people wrote to us in a chat about an arson and then deleted the message! This is how they destroy all living things to make it easier to expand the development!" the statement reads.

