Consequences of attack of the Shaheds on Sumy. PHOTOS

The enemy attacked residential areas of Sumy with "Shaheds", with hits recorded in three parts of the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In Sumy, a five-story residential building burned as a result of a Russian attack. In total, the aftermath of the attack was eliminated at three different addresses.

"At another address, where residential buildings and cars sustained varying degrees of damage as a result of the strike, the rescuers inspected the area and provided various assistance to citizens," the statement said.

According to the head of the Sumy RMA, Oleksii Drozdenko, there were injuries as a result of the shelling, and they received medical assistance.

In the morning, the operational headquarters for the aftermath of the 6 March attack started working in Sumy.









