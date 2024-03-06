Russians hit Nikopol, residential building was occupied. Woman was injured. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which a woman was injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

Russian invaders once again attacked Nikopol, targeting civilians

"As a result of an enemy strike, a residential building caught fire - the roof and floor were on fire. Rescuers managed to extinguish the fire.

A woman, born in 1948, was injured as a result of the shelling. She refused to be hospitalized," the message reads.

